As people across the country joined together in marches and demonstrations in response to George Floyd’s death, two Pullman residents wanted to give people in their city an outlet to protest racial injustice.
“There are people of color who live in this town who face bias and racism every day,” Samantha Fulgham said.
Fulgham and Jason Kennedy used Facebook to organize a march Sunday from Gladish Center to Reaney Park. Thinking only a handful of people would show up, Fulgham was pleasantly surprised when more than 50 people joined.
“It turned out better than I ever could have expected,” she said.
The demonstrators brought signs and shouted chants like “No justice, not peace” and “Black Lives Matter.” The nonprofit Food Not Bombs of the Palouse volunteered to provide snacks and water, she said.
She said Kennedy coordinated with the Pullman Police Department while planning the march.
Fulgham said people approached her after the event and expressed how happy they were to take part. She believes people wanted to show they do not accept racist behavior in Pullman.
“I feel like I learned that there are more people in this community who have faced hardships because of the color of their skin than I had thought,” she said.
Fulgham said that as a white person, she is trying to become a better ally to people of color. She organized the march as a way to start creating a safer space for them.
