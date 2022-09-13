CLARIFICATION FROM ORIGINAL VERSION OF THIS STORY: The Level 3 "Go" eviction notice for Orogrande residents has been lifted by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The Forest Service road in the area, however, remain closed so residents are not able to access their property.

Orogrande residents living near the Williams Creek Fire in southeastern Idaho County were allowed to return to their homes Monday after a Level 3 “Go” evacuation notice was rescinded by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

