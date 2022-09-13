CLARIFICATION FROM ORIGINAL VERSION OF THIS STORY: The Level 3 "Go" eviction notice for Orogrande residents has been lifted by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The Forest Service road in the area, however, remain closed so residents are not able to access their property.
Orogrande residents living near the Williams Creek Fire in southeastern Idaho County were allowed to return to their homes Monday after a Level 3 “Go” evacuation notice was rescinded by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
The public, however, will not be allowed onto the Crooked River and Deadwood Roads leading into the area because standing dead trees remain a hazard and could fall without notice, a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest said.
The Williams Creek Fire was ignited by lightning Aug. 29 and has burned about 15,773 acres. It is considered 15% contained and 185 engines, 10 helicopters and two hand crews have been battling the blaze.
Firefighters are continuing to extinguish hot spots and secure property in the Orogrande and Crooked River corridor. Crews are also assessing structure protection in the Red River Valley should the fire progress toward that area.
The smoky conditions in north central Idaho over the weekend maintained cooler temperatures and a slight decrease in fire activity in the forest. Air quality has been moderate to unhealthy and is expected to improve only slightly in the next couple of days.
The Twin Lakes Fire, located 23 miles southwest of Elk City, is at 973 acres and is 19% contained.
Firefighters completed structure protection at Moore’s Guard Station and will continue to secure structures in the area and mop up residual heat in the burn area. As crews complete more of their objectives, resources will likely be demobilized or repositioned to the Williams Creek Fire later in the week.
The Prospect Fire, located 8 miles north of Harvard, is 100% contained at 291 acres. Firefighters are continuing to patrol the area and will complete the fireline rehabilitation process over the next couple of weeks.
The Double Creek Fire in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is at 155,297 acres and is 15% contained. There are 850 personnel assigned to the fire and protection of lives and property remain the primary objectives of the incident.
The three lightning-caused fires within the Eagle Cap Wilderness are active and being managed to protect public and private infrastructure, while playing a natural role within the designated wilderness.