Former tenured University of Idaho journalism professor Denise Bennett has begun the process to appeal her dismissal, which was announced earlier this month.
In late August, a Dismissal Hearing Committee considered a recommendation from Provost John Weincek to fire Bennett and, upon review of the circumstances, concurred with Weincek. In a letter dated Sept. 10, new UI President Scott Green informed Bennett that her employment would be terminated effective Sept. 15. Bennett has appealed that decision to the school’s Faculty Appeals Hearing Board.
In Bennett’s letter to the board — which was obtained by the Daily News — she described what she believed was problematic about her dismissal hearing. Contrary to the dismissal panel’s assertions, Bennett claims the UI did not engage in good-faith efforts to reconcile the situation before seeking dismissal and failed to adequately consider her side of the story.
In its findings, the panel admitted Bennett’s direct supervisor, Director of the School of Journalism and Mass Media Robin Johnson, failed to take steps to intervene or resolve problems, but the panel found that other efforts taken by university leadership were satisfactory attempts at remediation. The panel also noted in its findings that there was little effort to obtain Bennett’s version of a contentious encounter with an administrative staff member, but rather that the other party’s account was accepted as truth.
However, citing a contentious verbal disagreement with administrative staff; a profanity-laced “manifesto,” emailed to UI leadership and others; and a live video on social media in which she criticized the UI and read from a letter detailing the terms of her leave, the panel ultimately recommended termination on the grounds of unprofessional conduct.
Though the timeline for proceedings is unclear, the board will review the circumstances surrounding Bennett’s dismissal and make a recommendation to Green who will, once more, have the final say. If Green chooses not to follow the board’s recommendation, he must submit a written report, both to the board and to Bennett, outlining his reasoning.
Late last week, Bennett was arrested in Lewiston for alleged burglary and possession of methamphetamine — both felonies — and for misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday. It is unclear whether those charges will have an effect on the appeals process.
Bennett’s attorney could not be reached for comment.
