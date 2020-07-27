The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute will hold an outdoor interactive science event for families starting at 4 p.m. Thursday with the option to sign up for a time slot.
The evening will entail physically-distanced stations exploring plants and animals outdoors. Families will return home with educational materials, activities and supplies. The event is open to families with children of all ages, and the cost is $25 per family and includes one exploration kit (additional kits will be available for $10 each).
The event will be limited to the first 50 registrants and households will be asked to select a time slot between 4 and 7 p.m. for their visit. Participants are asked to maintain physical distance from other groups and wear masks. Households are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy and to explore the trails at the ridge during their visit.
To register, email engage@pcei.org and include the number of household members that will be in attendance and the desired number of exploration kits.