Outside cats and the dangers of spring

People with cats typically love their animals and do not want them to come home shaved.
In the United Kingdom, Kent to be exact, someone is shaving cats and letting them run home.
The crew from MTV’s original “Jackass” series did something similar to themselves. As they traveled around shooting their TV show and movies, if any member of the group fell asleep the others would stalk him with cordless clippers and briefly strike to remove a strip of hair. After a while, all of the sleep deprived guys learned to key into that unique sound hair clippers make on startup. Most could jump up and out of the way. But those slow to learn soon looked like human mange sufferers.
Messing with someone else’s animal is a recipe for conflict. To the kitties, to suffer the partial haircut, they had to be held down. Most veterinarians will tell you cats don’t deal well with forced restraint.
Among the 50 or more feline victims suffering the shave in Kent, all were inside/outside house cats. Those feeding feral cats have not seen any suffering from shaved strips. Trust me, feral cats would take off a strip of your skin if you tried to hold it down.
Which brings us to the Palouse. I belong to a few local Facebook and message groups just to keep up with what is happening primarily in Moscow and Pullman. This spring (or what we have had of it), has been met with a high number of “lost” cats and kittens. I feel badly for those that have lost a pet they were bonded with.
At the same time, this is a bad time of year to let cats out, especially at night. Aerial predators get hungry, very hungry, when this weather remains cold. Mid-February is the time of year when great horned owls pair up and breed. And there are lots of these very efficient predators in our communities.
Covered in this column before, we had a cat that was nailed on our porch by an owl. We heard the commotion of the strike and the automatic porch light came. The owl departed but the cat let out a pitiful moan/meow. My nurse wife and I both knew the owl’s big rear talon punctured the cat’s chest wall. There was air beneath the skin that crackled like bubble wrap to the touch.
He spent a couple of nights in the Washington State University Veterinary College and didn’t go to a full lung collapse, but he got awfully close.
Beside those offering death from above, there are scads of terrestrial predators that roam where we live. They roam for food and to mate. Some of the young-of-the-year among coyotes, red foxes, bobcats and cougars are being kicked out of the house. They try to find new territories where they can find a good food supply, reduced competition and potential mates.
Consider the presence of lots of domestic cats being let outside. Also, consider that spring is the time when cats have litters. This includes feral cats and domestic cats that have not been surgically sterilized and who end up pregnant. Those factors, as well as the increased number of other small mammals that appear in the spring, and a banquet table is created.
To protect cats, keep them inside in the spring. A growing number of veterinarians and cat welfare groups suggest all cats should be indoor only.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions, concerns or to suggest animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.