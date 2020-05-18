Sheriff’s deputies arrested seven people Saturday night in Oakesdale on a variety of drug-related charges after responding to a report of a drug overdose.
Deputies initially responded to the reported overdose in Tekoa, where medics treated and released the subject. While there, they obtained information about ongoing drug activity at a residence in Oakesdale, according to a news release. They reportedly found another person at that residence who was suffering from a drug overdose, and medics took him to Whitman Community Hospital in Colfax for treatment.
Based on evidence at the scene indicating others at the residence had either used or were in possession of illegal drugs, deputies obtained a warrant to search the residence.
They allegedly located methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia and arrested Robert McBride, 51; Ginnifer Murray, 49; Amy Baird, 49; Ashley McBride, 28; Ruth Lahoe, 58; Samantha Peterson, 24; and Keenen Keller, 26. All were booked into the Whitman County jail on a variety of narcotics-related charges, according to the news release.
Deputies said they believe both of the drug overdoses were related to narcotics used at the Oakesdale location.