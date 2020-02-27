A logging truck rests in the ditch after it left the roadway on State Highway 8 on Wednesday west of Bovill. The driver, Miles Souders, 64, of Kendrick, was traveling westbound at about 10:45 a.m. when he crossed the highway striking the embankment on the east side of the road, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Sounders was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and was being treated in the emergency room at 3 p.m., according to a hospital official. The highway was partially reopened and traffic controlled shortly before noon and was fully open by the afternoon. ISP is continuing to investigate.

