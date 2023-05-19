Caretakers of the now-defunct St. Ignatius Hospital are sometimes apprehensive of the ghosts that purportedly reside within the building, but uninvited visitors like burglars have added another layer of unease to the eerie institution.

Guardians of St. Ignatius were set back over the weekend when four individuals broke into and stole from the hospital. Burglars allegedly helped themselves to thousands of dollars’ worth of ghost detection equipment, as well as items from the gift shop. The incident impacted ghost tours scheduled for the week, and preservation projects planned for the near future.

Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said a woman and three men were accused of burglarizing St. Ignatius last Friday evening. He said a little over $3,000 worth of ghost monitoring equipment was taken from the institution, and items from the gift shop. K2 meters and EDI meters used to measure electricity, temperature-measuring sensors, motion sensors, batteries, spirit boxes and batteries were reportedly stolen.