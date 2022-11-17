Oxford House is meeting a need

SONY DSC

David Voutas moved into an Oxford house in Lewiston in November of 2021 and spoke at the League of Women Voters of Moscow’s meeting Wednesday about his experience in the group living community.

Voutas and Darrel Keim, the director of Latah Recovery Center, spoke to members of the League about the new Oxford house in Moscow and some of the history of the group.

Oxford houses are self-run, self-supported recovery houses which follow the Oxford House program, Keim said. These houses follow a Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration evidence-based program.

