The University of Idaho Auditorium Chamber Music Series will feature Pacifica Quartet for its third performance of the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Administration Building Auditorium, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow.
The Grammy Award-winning quartet includes artists Simin Ganatra and Austin Hartman on the violin, Mark Holloway on the viola and Brandon Vamos on the cello. The group’s performance will include Beethoven’s Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 130, Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp minor, Op. 108 and Shulamit Ran’s Quartet No. 3, “Glitter, Doom, Shards, Memory.”
A preconcert social will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Administration Building east entrance.
Concert tickets are available at BookPeople of Moscow, online through the university’s ACMS website and at the door. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for senior citizens 60 years and older, $10 for students and free for children 12 and younger with a paying adult.