The Washington State University Extension Farmers Network will have two workshops on soil health designed for farmers and interested residents in eastern Washington and northern Idaho.
The first workshop, “Soil Health in Eastern Washington: Little Things, Big Impact,” is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at The Courtyard Marriott, 1295 NE North Fairway Road, Pullman.
Speakers from WSU and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will cover research-based insights on managing soil biology, the role of soil microbes in nutrient cycling and crop rotation, soil carbon and diversifying dryland cropping system.
The second workshop, “Palouse Soil Acidity in 2020,” is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Courtyard Marriott.
The workshop will cover soil pH and roots, microbes and diseases, soil acidity and phosphorous in Montana, alternative amendments, lime application methods and strategies for managing soil acidity on the farm. Speakers include scientists from WSU, University of Idaho, the USDA and Montana State University.
Both workshops have been approved for certified crop adviser credits. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided with registration. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged.
For more information, visit farmersnetwork.wsu.edu.