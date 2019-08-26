Passersby could be forgiven for thinking Saturday’s block-consuming celebration on the University of Idaho campus was just a huge party.
Organizers said thousands of students and community members attended this year’s Palousafest — the UI’s annual welcome back celebration showcasing various local organizations and businesses to new and returning students. Throughout the afternoon, busy throngs streamed past more than 200 booths representing local restaurants, student clubs and social groups, handing out huge quantities of swag and free food.
Hagen Hunsaker, summer events coordinator for the Department of Student Involvement which helped oversee the event, said he has heard from both new and returning students that Palousafest is their favorite event of the year.
“There’s a lot of free stuff, they get to see everyone — it’s like a big welcome back barbecue,” Hunsaker said. “Everyone’s going to come to it because they can swing by, get their free pizza, get their free stuff and run out — but you run into people that you don’t really see because classes haven’t started yet.”
With its inflatable obstacle course, balloons twisted into mock-Vandal helmets and evening showing of the summer movie blockbuster “Captain Marvel,” it’s obvious why Palousafest is a welcome social opportunity for students, but many local businesses and student groups said they too look forward to the event.
Romana Hyde, president of the Women in Science Society at UI, said her club is only entering its second year and events like Palousafest provides much needed visibility to spread the word and grow membership.
“We love this event because we get to talk to a lot of people and bring attention to our club and the benefits that it can provide for undergraduate women in science,” Hyde said, standing beside a table strewn with buttons reading “steminist.” “We just want as many women as possible to have access to our club and to know about what we can do for them so that they know that they have resources available — because we’ve got to support each other.”
At a nearby booth, local yoga instructor Jessica Drago, with Kula Yoga in downtown Moscow, said that while the opportunity to advertise is good for business, she’s most interested in how her classes can benefit students rather than the other way around.
Yoga, Drago said, is good for both physiological and psychological health — particularly for young students.
“Most college students are spending a lot of time sitting in front of a computer and this is really beneficial for anatomical alignment,” she said. “Another reason it’s beneficial is because yoga is also good for mental health because it gives you tools to deal with intense situations in a healthy way.”
Students in attendance said the food and free stuff is a large part of the draw but it’s also a good opportunity to socialize before classes start — especially for incoming freshman.
UI sophomore and resident advisor Elise Jackson said she encourages all of the students in her residence hall to attend.
She said coming into college from high school or transferring from another community, it is easy to feel alone in a new place — Palousafest helps break the ice. Finding new friends and forging lifelong connections is an essential part of the college experience, she said.
“It kind of helps you develop a friend group and find your own niche community,” Jackson said. “The U of I is a big community but with the different clubs and stuff you can find your people, if that makes sense — your own community.”
