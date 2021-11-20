Palouse adds 15 COVID-19 cases

Whitman County reported nine new cases and one additional hospitalization related to COVID-19 on Friday.
There have been 6,059 confirmed cases, 224 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported six new COVID-19 cases in Latah County also Friday. The latest cases include one person younger than 18, two people between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s and one person in their 40s.
There have been 4,362 confirmed cases, 312 probable cases and 40 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on the Palouse.