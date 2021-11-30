Palouse adds 18 new virus cases

Whitman County Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Wednesday.
There have been 6,102 confirmed cases, 82 deaths and 225 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Latah County since Friday. The latest cases include one person younger than 18, one person between ages 18-29, two people in their 40s and three people in their 50s.
There have been 4,390 confirmed cases, 317 probable cases and 40 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on the Palouse.