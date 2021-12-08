Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Latah County on Tuesday.
The latest cases include three people younger than 18, four people between ages 18-29, four people in their 30s and two people in their 40s.
There have been 4,432 confirmed cases, 330 probable cases and 40 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday.
There have been 6,158 confirmed cases, 230 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in Whitman County since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on the Palouse.