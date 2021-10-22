Since June 1, more than 75 percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Gritman Medical Center have been unvaccinated.
The hospital is unable to determine vaccination status in nearly 5 percent of patients hospitalized, according to a news release Thursday afternoon.
In the past week, Gritman reported eight new hospitalizations in patients who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 146 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The hospital is continuing to operate under contingent standards of care, but will change its status if the situation requires.
“Our hospital and clinics are open and safe for care — please do not defer the care you need,” Gritman stated in the weekly update.
Latah County added 17 new cases on Thursday, according to Public Health — Idaho North Central District.
The latest cases include six people younger than 18, four people between ages 18-29, four people in their 40s and three people in their 50s.
There have been 4,147 confirmed cases, 285 probable cases and 33 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic started. Of the total deaths, 22 were reported since June 1.
Whitman County reported an additional 18 confirmed cases and one hospitalization related to COVID-19. There have been 5,793 cases, 71 deaths and 211 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began.