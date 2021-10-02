Whitman County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while Latah County added 17 more cases, according to an update from Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
No new deaths related to the virus were recorded in either county.
Since the start of the pandemic, Latah County has reported 3,902 cases and 25 deaths related to the disease.
The latest cases include three people younger than the age of 18, two women between the ages of 18 and 29, two men and two women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, one man and one woman in their 50s, two women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and one man in his 80s.
One more hospitalization related to the virus in Whitman County was also added Friday. There have been 5,517 cases, 59 deaths and 191 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began.