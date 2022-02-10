Palouse adds 68 COVID-19 cases to total

Local health agencies reported 68 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday on the Palouse.
Whitman County reported 35 new cases. This brings the county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,012.
Whitman County Public Health did not update its hospitalization and death data because of a backlog in Washington’s reporting system.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 33 new cases in Latah County. These cases include five people under the age of 18, four people between ages 18 and 29, eight people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, six people in their 50s, five people in their 60s and two people in their 70s.
No new deaths were reported. There have been a total of 5,942 confirmed cases, 532 probable cases and 46 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
A story about Katie Ripley, a Moscow resident who died in early January, aired earlier this week on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered.”
Ripley, 33, died of sepsis in the emergency room at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, and her father, Kai Eiselein, said no ICU beds could be found for her because of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. A story about Ripley’s death appeared in the Daily News on Jan. 22.
The NPR story about Ripley can be found at this link: n.pr/33b6Kpx.