The Palouse added about 78 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths over the last week, according to figures reported by public health officials.
Whitman County reported 58 new cases in its weekly update while Latah County added 20. No coronavirus deaths were reported in the two counties.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced this week it will hold a COVID-19 booster shot clinic Oct. 13 at its Lewiston office. The clinic will offer the Pfizer bivalent vaccine, which includes the original vaccine and protection against the more recent omicron variants of the coronavirus, according to a Public Health news release.