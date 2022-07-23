Latah and Whitman counties added a combined 98 new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, according to figures tabulated Friday.
Latah County added 37 cases over the last seven days, according to the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website, while Whitman County, in its weekly update, said there were 61 new cases.
But the actual number of cases on the Palouse could be much higher. Local health officials have pointed out that the official numbers don’t include COVID-19 infections that are discovered with home tests.