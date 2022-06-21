Celebrating local artists, Palouse ArtWalk is scheduled to take over downtown this weekend. The 17th annual event is sponsored by the Palouse Arts Council and the Palouse Chamber of Commerce.
Artwork will be shown Friday through Sunday in downtown businesses and the Palouse Community Center. The event is free and open to the public for viewing.
Work can be viewed from 1-5 p.m. Friday at the Palouse Community Center; starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at various downtown business, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Palouse Community Center with an artist’s reception from 1-4 p.m.; and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Palouse Community Center.
For more information, contact the Palouse Arts Council by email at palouseart@gmail.com or phone at (509) 878-1701.