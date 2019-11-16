Eric Anderson and Joan Folwell will speak at a public presentation hosted by Palouse Audubon Society scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Room at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The presentation will focus on private parties purchasing native prairie land adjacent to Steptoe Butte in the hope of including the land as a preserved area for public domain.
Anderson holds a masters degree in natural resources and a graduate certificate in restoration ecology from the University of Idaho. He is interested in extending the Palouse prairie.
Folwell is a member of the Palouse Prairie Foundation board. She and her husband, Ray, are engaged in a 20-acre restoration of prairie land north of Pullman and have been instrumental in purchasing the native prairie adjacent to Steptoe Butte.