As expected, steady snow arrived Friday before noon and accumulated throughout the afternoon and evening, the start of a winter storm that is expected to continue into the weekend.
As much as 6 to 10 inches of snow is expected to accumulate by this morning, with additional snow expected tonight and Sunday.
Snow covered roads and reduced visibility for motorists Friday. Moscow and Pullman officials posted information on their city websites about when and where snow plows will be on the road.
Washington State University and law enforcement agencies are warning students driving back to Pullman this weekend for the start of spring semester to use extreme caution on the roads. University of Idaho’s spring classes begin Wednesday.
WSU Chief of Police Bill Gardner posted a message Thursday on Facebook asking people to drive slowly and increase following distances. He advised students to consider staying where they are instead of driving to or around campus if they do not feel the roads are safe enough.
The Spokane Regional Health District issued a health advisory this week warning people of the extreme cold temperatures next week. Temperatures are expected to fall to single digits at night and 10-20 degrees in the daytime starting Tuesday.
According to a Thursday news release from the Washington State Patrol and the National Weather Service, people are advised to stock up on emergency supplies, check on the winter storm forecast, have appropriate cold weather clothing available, make sure fireplaces function properly and fill their vehicle’s gas tank.
If individuals do go outdoors, officials advise them to wear several layers of loose fitting, lightweight warm clothing. Mittens, hats and scarves are recommended, too.