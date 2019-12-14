The recent Palouse Cares food drive brought in about $36,000 and 38,000 pounds of food, according to Palouse Cares President Rick Minard.
The money and food were collected over about a two-week period, but the main event was Dec. 7, when volunteers went door-to-door throughout the Palouse as part of the region’s largest single-day food drive. Almost all of the collected money stemmed from silent and live auctions in Pullman and Moscow that day.
Minard said the 38,000 pounds of food was down compared to past years because of fewer food volunteers going door-to-door. He said there were 600 to 700 volunteers this year, compared to as many as 1,200 in years past.
Minard said the money raised this year was more than usual.