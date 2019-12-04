Volunteers for the Palouse Cares food drive will gather at 8:30 a.m. Saturday before going door-to-door throughout the Palouse as part of the region’s largest single-day food drive.
Volunteers will gather at the Real Life Church, 1428 S. Blaine St., in Moscow, and Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd. in Pullman.
Food drives will also take place in Albion, Colton and Uniontown, Deary and Bovill, Genesee, Juliaetta and Kendrick, Palouse and Troy.
A silent auction will begin at 11 a.m. with a live auction starting at noon at Real Life Church in Moscow and Zeppoz in Pullman. Food, music and fundraising games will accompany the auctions at both locations.
For a listing of auction items, details and volunteer opportunities and locations, visit palousecares.org.