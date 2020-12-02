The 15th annual Palouse Cares Food Drive is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday but it will be much different than years past because of COVID-19.
Instead of going door-to-door to collect food donations, Palouse Cares President Rick Minard said people are encouraged to donate nonperishable food, toiletries and cash to locations in Moscow, Pullman, Troy and Genesee.
In Moscow, people can bring donations to Safeway, Rosauers, Howard Hughes Appliance, Television and Sleepshop and Walmart.
Zeppoz in Pullman, the Troy Food Bank in Troy and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Genesee will accept donations.
Check the Palouse Cares Facebook page for other potential drop-off locations.