The Palouse Choral Society will celebrate its 20th anniversary season with a concert of music titled “Thanks for the Memories” starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown.
A second concert will be performed at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Previous musical directors Chuck Nuefeld and John Weiss will return to the Palouse to conduct the choir along with current musical director Paul Thompson and chorale member Alisa Toy.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for students and free for children 12 and younger. Season tickets as well as blocks of four tickets for any one concert are $60. Tickets are available at palousechoralsociety.org or at the door.