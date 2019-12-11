Palouse Choral Society’s Chorale, Chamber Choir and Children’s Choir with Palouse Brass will perform their holiday concert, “Peace on Earth,” at 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the St. Boniface Church in Uniontown.
The program will include holiday pieces such as “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” Benjamin Britten’s “A Hymn to the Virgin” and “Christmas Cantana,” by Daniel Pinkam.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $60 for a block of four, $8 for high school and college students and free for children ages six to 12. Tickets are available for purchase at palousechoralsociety.org. Remaining tickets may be available at the door the night of the concert.