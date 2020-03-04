The Palouse Choral Society Chamber Choir will perform “Time,” a musical exploration of war and peace, weeping and laughing and birth and death at 6 p.m. Saturday at the St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Musical highlights include selections from Ralph Vaugh Williams, Randall Thompson, Giacomo Puccini and Astor Piazzolla.
The Choir will also perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Silverthorne Theatre at Lewis-Clark State College, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Cost is $20 for general admission, $8 for students and free for children six to 12. Tickets are available online at shortened link bit.ly/38r7HYb.