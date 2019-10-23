Palouse City Council candidate William Perry will be moving out of the state and will no longer be eligible to fill the post should he be elected, city officials say.
According to Whitman County Auditor Sandy Jamison, Perry will still appear on the ballot and his votes will be counted by county elections officials in November, but it will be up to the city to decide how to address any votes he garners.
City officials said it is unclear what will happen should Perry accrue more votes than his opponent, Travis Tonn, but it is likely someone would be appointed to fill the role temporarily — possibly Tonn.
Perry would have faced Tonn for Poistion 5 on the council in the only contested race in the city. Positions 1, 2, 6 and 7 also will be single-candidate elections and mayoral candidate Chris Cook will run unopposed to replace Michael Echanove, who will not seek another term.