The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute will be holding an Earth Month Watershed Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in preserved land outside of Pullman.
The event is located at Rose Creek Nature Preserve, 7.5 miles northwest of Pullman. The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute manages the 22-acre preserve, characterized by its lush bunchgrass species and Fendler’s waterleaf in its Palouse meadow steppe ecosystem, according to its website.
Community members are welcome to join Saturday’s free, family-friendly festival. The event will consist of many outdoor activities, such as native tree planting, aquatic insect exploration, ecosystem hikes and wildlife eco-art.
The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s mission is to increase community involvement in decision-making affecting the Palouse’s environment, according to its website. By encouraging sustainable living, promoting ecological health, restoring Palouse landscapes and educating community members, the nature center aims to creates an opportunity to live better with the environment.
Those wishing for more information may visit the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s website at pcei.org.