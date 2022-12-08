The Palouse Conservation District is holding its next Conservation Talk Series today.
Jennifer Boie, director of Palouse Conservation District, will discuss the history and future of restoration at Koppel Flat, according to the conservation district website. The event is free and will take place online via Zoom at 6 p.m. today.
Jacob and Louise Koppel purchased 200 acres at auction in the 1900s — now known as Koppel Flat — and spent a few decades building a cattle farm with a large garden. The farm is the only expansive green area in city limits, according to its website, and can be accessed at Paradise Creek and the South Fork Palouse River.