“Soil Health Sit Down: Promoting healthy soils and profitable farming,” the latest in a presentation series for agricultural and livestock producers on soil health, will take place virtually at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Frank Wolf, a no-till farmer from Lester Wolf Farms in Uniontown, will talk about the successes and challenges of finding a window to adopt cover crops on his operation. Additionally, Katherine Dentzman, a rural sociologist with Washington State University and University of Idaho will talk about community management for herbicide resistant weeds.
Presentations are dedicated to providing a venue for local growers, industry professionals and researchers to share insights and innovations geared toward improving soil health.
Those interested in participating can pre-register at www.PalouseCD.org/Soil-Health-Sit-Down.