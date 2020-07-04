While its indoor exhibit hall is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Palouse Discovery Science Center in Pullman has created some outdoor options for children and their families to enjoy.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the center will be offering various outdoor activities for children.
Staff plan to keep things fresh by switching up the activities being offered, said Jessica Jones, PDSC facilities and programs coordinator.
“It’s an ever-added list of projects for us right now — revamping how kids interact with the museum because it’s such a touch facility,” Jones said. “We’re trying to think of ways that they can come in and it will be safe for them and their families.”
One of the center’s outdoor activity options is a short nature trail adjacent to the center that features a north-facing view of the Palouse. Children and their families can explore the trail and watch for birds and other small mammals, insects and more.
A scooter course was set up in the lower parking lot this week, and children who brought their own wheels and helmets put their pedals to the metal.
To stay up-to-date with activities schedules and more, follow PDSC on Facebook at facebook.com/palousescience or visit their website at palousescience.net.
PDSC will be closed on today. It will resume its outdoor activity schedule on Tuesday. The science center is at 950 NE Nelson Ct.
Ellen Dennis is the news clerk at the Daily News. She can be reached at briefs@dnews.com.