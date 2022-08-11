Palouse Empire Fair cancels poultry exhibits

August Frank/Daily News file Ashlee Osburn, 9, holds her chicken, Hedwig, as she listens to Joan Dugger talk about what the 4-H contestants will want to do with the animals before the fair at a 4-H animal clinic July 18, 2020, at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds.

Some local county fairs in Washington and Idaho are restricting or requiring testing for poultry exhibitors this year because of a continued outbreak of avian influenza.

Amber Itle, Washington state veterinarian, has recommended suspending all poultry exhibitions, fairs, shows and sales this year because of the ongoing outbreak of the highly pathogenic disease. The Palouse Empire Fair, scheduled for Sept. 8-11, has canceled all poultry exhibits.

“Last year, it was the rabbits; this year, poultry,” said Janel Goebel, fair manager. “We will miss our morning wake up calls and the daily chattering coming from the barn.”

