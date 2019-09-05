The outdoor arena is one of the Palouse Empire Fair’s main attractions every year, serving as the site for the rodeo events and musical performances.
This year, it received a major improvement in the form of a new, bigger and more comfortable grandstand that was officially completed Monday.
Janel Goebel, fair manager, said the old grandstand only held about 1,200 people and was made up of wooden bleachers.
The new grandstand can seat just less than 2,500 people and boasts flip-down seats with backrests, Goebel said. It was funded by $1.4 million that Whitman County received from Washington’s share of local sales tax receipts called “.09 funds,” as well as a nearly $300,000 contribution from the Palouse Empire Fair Foundation.
Goebel said the old grandstand was meant to be a temporary seating solution for the events at the outdoor arena. Instead, it lasted for 30 years.
With the updated and more-permanent grandstand in place, the fairgrounds is ready for the masses who will travel to Colfax for the four-day event. The fair on average sees about 21,000 to 25,000 guests each year, Goebel said.
FFA and 4-H students will be there showing off their prized animals. Food vendors and carnival rides will also await the crowds.
“Everyone’s invited,” she said. “It’s Thursday through Sunday, and we hope to see you at the fair.”
The fair will open with a senior citizen pancake breakfast served by Whitman County elected officials from 8-10 a.m. Thursday at the Community Building. The opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the gazebo.
From there it will move on to the 4-H and FFA judging events and presentations over the next four days.
The Community Band of the Palouse and the Auf Gehts German Band will perform Friday in the gazebo at 2 p.m., and carnival rides will be open from 4-9 p.m.
During the following days, FFA programs from schools around Whitman County will host the daily breakfast fundraiser.
There will be a rodeo performance at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Wyllie and the Wild West will perform country music around 9 p.m. Friday at the outdoor arena. Country band the Hankers will perform at the same time and location Saturday.
