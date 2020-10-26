The Palouse Food Pantry will distribute food for residents of the 99161 zip code from 1-2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at Palouse Calvary Chapel, 215 E. Church St., Palouse.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food pantry asks that everyone who plans to pick up food preorder by calling the pantry at (509) 595-3048 or emailing palousefoodpantry@gmail.com. Preorders must be placed no later than noon for the 1-2 p.m. pickup window and no later than 2 p.m. for the 4:30-6 p.m. pickup window.
The pantry serves Palouse residents in need of supplemental food. Food delivery will be available upon request for those who need it.
A list of available pantry items can be found at visitpalouse.com.