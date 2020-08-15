Palouse Habitat for Humanity is taking its annual Beans ‘n’ Jeans fundraiser online.
An online silent auction opens for bidding at 5 p.m. today and will run through Aug. 22. Those interested can also contribute a direct donation through Aug. 23.
Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to eliminate poverty housing by building affordable housing. All of the earnings from this year’s fundraiser will go to help build a house in Uniontown.
Visit palousehabitat.org/donate/beans-n-jeans for more information or to donate.