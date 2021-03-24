Palouse Habitat for Humanity has announced the timeline and the identity of homeowners for two homes to be built in Uniontown.
The first home, already under construction, will be owned by Breanne and Kelcey Leeseburg. The home is expected to be complete this summer. The build was delayed because of the pandemic and construction was limited to one day a week with a core group of volunteers.
Habitat hopes to begin construction of a second home this spring. It will be owned by Kyle Hansen. The home is projected to cost more than $130,000 because of the rising cost of building materials. Palouse Habitat hopes to raise these funds during its annual fundraiser event, Beans ’n’ Jeans, online in April.
Habitat homeowners are selected based on criteria that includes need, ability to make an affordable mortgage payment and willingness to partner in the home build. Selected homeowners must contribute 300-400 hours of “sweat equity” working alongside the volunteers building their homes, contribute a share of the closing costs, participate in a financial education program and ultimately purchase the home from Palouse Habitat.
For more information, visit palousehabitat.org or contact Executive Director Jennifer Wallace at (208) 883.8502 or director@palousehabitat.org.