The Palouse Ice Rink recently received a $50,000 grant from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation to go toward its $5 million fundraising goal to build a new rink.
The ice rink board needs to raise about $2.8 million to reach the $5 million mark.
Of the roughly $2.2 million raised, $1 million is from Moscow’s Hamilton Fund, which is designated for use by the Moscow Parks and Recreation Department for the benefit of children as described in the will of Bobby C. Hamilton.
The city council made a $1 million commitment in 2016 and recently renewed the commitment, which was set to expire June 28 of this year. The new expiration date of 2022.
The Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, according to its website, provides grants for Idaho nonprofits. It’s priorities include rural healthcare, educational programs for children, and programs in underserved communities and for underserved populations.