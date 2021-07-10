The Palouse Ice Rink Board of Directors on Thursday finalized a real estate sales agreement for the purchase of a former Northwest River Supplies warehouse with an aim of turning the space into a permanent, full-sized ice rink.
Sale and loan documents are scheduled to be signed Monday.
According to the release, the 42,000-square-foot building will be renamed the Parks Activity Recreation Center, and workers will soon begin renovations with plans for a grand opening in early 2022.
“The new ice rink, a dream of patrons for years, will enable Moscow to not only host hockey tournaments, but also provide a full range of recreational and competitive skating activities throughout the year,” the news release said.