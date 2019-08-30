Tales on the Trails runs Sunday and through Sept. 30 and will help Palouse land Trust celebrate September as National Literacy Month.
Four book nooks, featuring nature, wildlife and plant books will be located around the trails at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve east of Moscow. Each book nook will have a section of books for all readers. Books will be changed out weekly, and Palouse Land Trust bookmarks will be available for readers to take home.
In partnership with the Latah County Historical Society and Idaho Fish and Game, Palouse Land Trust will sponsor a family-friendly event, “Reflections on Big Meadow Creek.” The event is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Big Meadow Creek Alpacas, 1021 McKeehan Road, in Troy. The property at Meadow Creek protects working forestland and steelhead habitat.
The last edition of the adult program “Crafts, Drafts and Facts” will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Rants and Raves Brewery, 308 N. Jackson St., Moscow. The program will focus on what people can do when they find themselves lost, how not to get lost and how to handle interactions with wildlife. Gail Collins of Latah Search and Rescue Canine Unit will speak.
Crafts for the program include making paracord bracelets and elderberry wood whistles. Registration is $25 and includes the presentation, resources, craft supplies and a beverage. Tickets are available at imlost.bpt.me.