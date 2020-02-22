Palouse Land Trust is applying for renewal of accreditation. A public comment period on the application is now open.
The accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs.
Comments must relate to how Palouse Land Trust complies with national quality standards, which address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards or to submit a comment, visit the shortened link bit.ly/2SFcP5u.
Comments can also be emailed to info@landtrustaccreditation.org, or mailed to: Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments, 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Preferred date to submit comments by is March 20.