The Palouse Literary Festival, featuring reading and writing events, is scheduled Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Moscow.
Author Debra Gwartney will present a craft discussion with CMarie Fuhrman focused on Gwartney’s most recent book, “I Am a Stranger Here Myself,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at BookPeople of Moscow.
Literary journals Fugue and Willow Springs, hosted by UI and Eastern Washington University, will present a reading featuring current MFA candidates starting at 4 p.m. Friday at One World Cafe. Three students from each school’s program will read works in fiction, nonfiction and poetry.
Award winning poet Sam Roxas-Chua will read selections from his poetry and present an exhibition of his visual art at 7 p.m. Friday at Prichard Art Gallery.
Pop-Up Prose, a literary collective that hosts readings in the Moscow-Pullman area, will present a reading at 2 p.m. Saturday at Palouse Books.
Poet John Sibley Williams will read selections from his poetry at 4 p.m. Saturday at One World Cafe.
Novelist Leni Zumas will read selections of her fiction writing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at BookPeople of Moscow. A book signing and reception for the festival will follow Zumas’ reading.
The Palouse Literary Festival serves as a replacement for the now-defunct Hemingway Festival. The event is presented by the University of Idaho Master of Fine Arts’ Creative Writing and English Graduate Program.