At Moscow’s Palouse Mall, Target could be coming this fall, a bridal and men’s wear store recently opened and a Mongolian restaurant is opening soon.
Target is under construction at the west end of the mall. A sign on the exterior of the store says it is opening this fall. A Target spokesperson said in an email Thursday the company does not have any updates at this time, but as it gets closer to opening the store, it will have more specific details to share.
Target announced in September it would open in Moscow after years of intense speculation about whether the chain store would ever locate in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington.
“We’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community with this new Target store,” according to a statement earlier this year from Target about the store. “As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share — including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date,” the statement said.
Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, said in September that the store will be about 60,000 square feet, including 20,000 square feet of space added to the west end of the former Macy’s space.
Macy’s served many years as the anchor store of Palouse Mall. It employed 47 people, according to a news release from Macy’s in 2016 at the time of closure.
Another sign inside the mall indicates a restaurant, Everhot Mongolian Hot Pot, is opening soon. No further information was available about the restaurant and its plans.
Meanwhile, Black Tie and Pearls has been open almost four weeks at the mall.
“We’re so happy to be here,” store owner Valerie Mesenbrink said. “People are so friendly and so appreciative of us coming over here and opening. We’ve been busy since day one. It’s been absolutely amazing to me, better than I could have ever imagined.”
Mesenbrink said she closed All About You Bridal, Prom & Tux in Pullman and opened Black Tie and Pearls at Palouse Mall because she needed more room to expand the menswear part of the business.
“This allows us the ability to expand the niche that needs to be met for formal, business and golf wear for men,” Mesenbrink said.
The store sells full suits, ties, belts, socks, cologne, beard products and other items. Mesenbrink said she hopes the store serves as a one-stop shop for men’s attire.
Black Tie and Pearls also sells bridal gowns and other gowns for special occasions.
Mesenbrink said she also moved her business because of the visibility the mall brings and the fact Target will bring more traffic to her store and other businesses at the mall.
“There’s already a huge buzz about that,” Mesenbrink said of Target.
Black Tie and Pearls is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Mesenbrink’s gift shop, Gifts on Grand, which is located on the corner of Grand Avenue and Main Street in downtown Pullman, is still open. In fact, she said closing All About You, which was located at the same address as Gifts on Grand, allowed her to expand the gift shop.
