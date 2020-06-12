A cool, wet spring and coronavirus-related factors could lead to the lowest water usage on the Palouse since 1992, when the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee enacted its Groundwater Management Plan, said Korey Woodley, PBAC executive manager.
The Palouse, which includes PBAC’s partners Moscow, Pullman, Washington State University, University of Idaho and the city of Palouse, pumped 2.37 billion gallons of water in 2018 and 2.35 billion in 2019, according to PBAC.
Through April this year, 512 million gallons of water has been pumped — 62 million gallons fewer than the first four months of last year, or an 11 percent decrease. Woodley said May 2020 statistics will be processed soon.
The lowest pumping year, not including the city of Palouse, was in 2010, when 2.25 billion gallons were pumped. Last year marked the second-lowest, when 2.3 billion gallons were pumped — again, not including Palouse.
Woodley said she expects a potentially record-setting year this year because of the cool spring temperatures, many WSU and UI students returning to their hometowns in March when the universities switched to distance learning and businesses shuttering because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s interesting that the coronavirus has had almost a positive impact on a lot of our natural resources, but such a negative impact on society,” said Woodley, noting improved air quality in addition to less water being used.
She said people are generally more aware of the importance of water conservation than in the past, but they could be more conservative now because of the tanking economy.
According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, the Northwest is expected to have above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation from June to August, which would lead to increased pumping for irrigation purposes.
Tyler Palmer, Moscow deputy city supervisor of public works and services, agreed with Woodley, saying via text message that the decrease in pumping in Moscow from the first part of last year to this year is likely a result of the spring temperature patterns and coronavirus impacts.
He said the city’s conservation programs and operational updates made by the Water Department have led to decreased pumping the past few years.
Pullman pumped 216 million gallons the first four months of 2019 and 202 million gallons from January through April 2020.
During the same four-month timeframes, Moscow pumped 186 million gallons in 2019 and 2020. Moscow pumped 8 million gallons fewer in May 2020 than May 2019, according to figures provided by the city of Moscow.
WSU pumped 118 million gallons through April 2019 and 92 million gallons through April 2020. UI pumped 46 million gallons through April 2019 and 32 million gallons through April 2020. Palouse pumped 8 million gallons through April 2019 and 9 million gallons through April 2020.
