The Palouse Patchers meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Local quilt artist Julie Trail will present on working and sewing with wool, featuring a show and tell of some of her wool projects.
The meeting program will include a participant’s “Show and Tell,” Tool Time and information on planning the upcoming CASA Charity Quilt Sew Days in January.
The community is invited to attend to learn more about local quilting arts. For more information, visit palousepatchers.org or find the group on Facebook.