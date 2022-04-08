The Palouse Patchers Quilt Show has been on hiatus but the club members didn’t take it as a reason to stop quilting. At the Palouse Patchers meeting Tuesday, Margaret Donelick, quilt show chairwoman, announced there were 213 submissions for the 2022 quilt show.
“We haven’t been able to do it for the last two years but everyone has been working really hard,” Donelick said.
The Palouse Patchers Quilt Show is a yearly event, and their biggest fundraiser, usually featuring around 200 quilts each year.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. There will be light refreshments available, including cookies, coffee and punch.
Donelick said there will also be vendors available for people to purchase fabric, patterns and supplies needed to quilt. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. All the proceeds will go toward the club’s educational events and community organizations.
The raffle quilt also returns this year, and tickets are $1 each with the drawing set for Sunday. This year, the pattern is “Trip around the garden” and it took several members working together to complete the quilt, which fits an adult bed.
There are two challenge ideas for the club members to use as inspiration for quilting. This year, the topics were “my secret portrait” and “my secret garden.” Donelick said the secret portrait challenge was named after Janet Freitag, a long-time Palouse Patchers member who passed away a few years ago from cancer.
One of the organizations the clubs works with is the Court Appointed Special Advocate program, where the group makes quilts and donates them for foster children. Another is the Quilts of Valor, where they make quilts for returning veterans.
The Palouse Patchers meet the first Tuesday of every month in September through December and February through June at the Latah County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building in Moscow. Social hour starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.
