Local nonprofit Palouse Pathways will have its fourth annual Honors Fair from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Representatives from the honors colleges and programs at the University of Idaho, Washington State University, University of Washington, Boise State University, Eastern Washington University, Central Washington University, Western Washington University and Spokane Falls Community College will attend the event.
Students interested in being part of an honors college or program must apply and be accepted. High school seniors can apply for honors programs while applying for college admission.
The event is free and open to all interested high school students, freshman through seniors, and their families in the Palouse and Lewis-Clark Valley.