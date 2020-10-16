Palouse Pathways will have a free event at 2 p.m. Sunday and again at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It will be geared toward ninth- and 10th-grade students and their families.to help them begin their long-term college plans.
The event will feature a presentation by Melanie Whetsine from Palouse Psychological Services, whose practice includes counseling teens.
Families who attend the event will receive: a timeline with key college preparation events for students and parents; a framework to help find affordable colleges; and a plan for finding scholarships
Those interested can register at palousepathways.org/events.
All attendees will be eligible to receive a $50 Winco gift card. Two gift cards will be given away at each event.